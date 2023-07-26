As the Russian invasion of the Ukraine is bringing more and more challenges for the world , the world is grappled with some crunch questions. At the top of this query is whether the world is all about to enter in into the second cold war or we are destined to witness a third world war?

A war is not a joke. A joke it might be and even a pleasure it might be but only for the mighty powers of the world. The decision makers in US and Russia may find it very pleasant having long sessions discussing the contours of the war in a very warm and luxurious atmosphere. But what about those butchered on the roadside by the Tanks.

It was really horrible. The way the Tank crushed a car on the road speaks volumes of the fact the war is nothing but madness۔ . what a pity that still Mr. Putin says about forces that they are operating ‘courageously’ and ‘professionally. I wonder if crushing and butchering the families driving their cars is a professional way.

If the situation con not be controlled in the days to come , I am afraid a disaster is in the making. The humanity will have to suffer. Albert Einstein has very aptly said that “ I know not with what weapons World War 3 will be fought but the WW4 will be fought with stones. Having in mind the military might of the Russia and NATO it can aptly be said that only dead will see the end of the WW3, what to talk about WW4.

What Russian President has alleged in his speech is more than alarming. Even understanding the meanings beneath is are not that easy that whether he was alleging something or he was threatening, albeit , between the lines. He said that ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ will deploy multiple rocket launchers to residential areas of Ukrainian cities, including Capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, the second-largest city.

Now it can be interpreted either way. One can say the he was exposing the malicious designs of the other side but who can’t say that it was actually foregrounding of some designs he is having in his mind.

One more mistake , one miscalculation and just one act in annoyance can push the whole region to the hell. If prudence doesn’t prevail the humanity will suffer. It is easy to invade but it is not easy to keep the occupation. If someone has any doubt , one must ask the US government about its experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.