ISLAMABAD:Former Information Minister Mohammad Ali Durrani’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Say”.

I am very happy to come to daily news, there is an atmosphere of adaptability,Much studied ups and downs of politics in Pakistan,

The conclusion was that the constitution and democratic politics should be adopted and not loopholes,

There is no room for political infighting in the country, but we should move towards reconciliation,

I was taught a lesson not to take the law into my hands and not to interfere in the government,

The 2024 elections were a miracle in the history of Pakistan, in which the people did their will,

People in whose cars they reached the polling station and voted against him,

Niazi Sahib’s metaphor is correct that the elections that have taken place so far have not been free and fair,

There has been pre-poll rigging in the 1977 and 2024 elections,

In 2024, pre-poll rigging was worse than in 1977, the whole world was laughing,

Form 47 was launched against those who won form 45, former information minister

If free and fair elections are to be held, the National Assembly, Provincial Assembly and local body elections should be held on the same day, Muhammad Ali Durrani said.

There is no democracy like ours anywhere in the world where there are no local bodies,

The only person who opposed and did not sign the 18th Amendment was

There was an objection in the 18th amendment that how the funds given to the provinces will reach the people,

If the money in sacks will go to the Chief Minister, will it not go out through the sea,

According to my political insight, I am saying that this government cannot last for long,

Unless the government is formed according to Form 45, the problems will not be solved,

If the decisions of the judiciary are not obeyed, the disgrace will increase further, former minister If the people are not with the government, the institutions will not support the government,

It is wrong to say that the ruling party and the army are on the same page,

The army belongs to the ruling party and also to the opposition parties,

Making mistakes upon mistakes does not make things right,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and founder PTI are prime ministers who did not deal in jail, 2 hereditary families destroyed the dreams of the people in 50 years,

The capital of politics is that whoever is with the people does not need votes,

The people of Pakistan are stubborn, you will see it again whenever there is an election, Muhammad Ali Durrani

Parliamentary powers to take the country forward

It has become fashionable that a political leader and journalist wants to be famous by talking about the army,

Those who do not respect themselves do not respect anyone,

Instead of taking action on the FIR of May 9, the government has started playing tricks,

The May 9 case is not a political but a criminal case, former Information Minister

The government has not produced a single prosecution for the May 9 incident, Muhammad Ali Durrani

I used to fight with the founder of PTI that no one can be called a thief, it is the job of the court,

The army was abused and the government was looking for its own game in this incident,

One year and 3 months have passed since the incident, still no evidence has been presented,

I don’t say that the criminals of May 9 should be pardoned, but who will make the criminals, In my view, the criminal will be the one who will be declared guilty by the court,

No one knew about the meeting between President Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mohammad Ali Durrani

Currently doing my work, no intention to join any party, Mohammad Ali Durrani