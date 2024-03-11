Islamabad: The 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath.

The swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet took place in the President’s House where President Asif Zardari took the oath of the federal cabinet while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Those who took oath include Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Shaza Fatima, Mohsin Naqvi, Ameer Makam, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Riaz Pirzada, Rana Tanveer and Jam Kamal.

Aurangzeb Khan will lose the chairmanship of the Cabinet Committees on becoming Treasury Advisor

Apart from this, Owais Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Qaiser Sheikh, Ishaq Dar, Mossadegh Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema, Azam Nazir Tarar and Shaza Fatima are also among those who took oath.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has called the first meeting of the federal cabinet this evening.

What will be the chests of federal ministers?

According to government sources, Khawaja Asif is likely to be given the portfolio of Defense and Ahsan Iqbal Planning and Development, while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be given the portfolio of Science and Technology, Azam Nazir Tarar will be given the portfolio of Law, Engineer Amir Maqam will get one of the ministries of Communication or Water Resources. There is a possibility of

Atta Tarar is likely to be given the Minister of Information, Riyaz Hussain Pirzada the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Communication and Salik Hussain Chaudhry the Ministry of Housing, while Abdul Aleem Khan will also be given a ministry.

According to the source, Senator Ishaq Dar can be made Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senator Mossadegh Malik as Minister of Energy and Petroleum, while three advisers will also be made Federal Ministers.

Muhammad Aurangzeb is being made the Finance Minister, Ahad Cheema the Advisor for Establishment Division and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi the Interior Minister.

Sources say that the names suggested in the first phase will take over their portfolios today after the approval of the President, while in the second phase, more ministries will be given to the members of Muslim League-N and MQM, Senator Faisal Sabzwari of MQM. is likely to be given the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.