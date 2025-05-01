By Sardar Khan Niazi

In a dramatic and unexpected turn of events, a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran has brought a pause to what has already been termed the 12-Day War. Announced through an unusual diplomatic intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, the ceasefire is being celebrated by some quarters as a breakthrough–but it should prompt deeper reflection on the failures that allowed this war to flare up in the first place. This recent flare-up was not merely another round in the long-simmering animosity between Israel and Iran; it was a serious breakdown of international law and global diplomacy. The world watched in alarm as Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear sites, violating Iranian sovereignty and international legal norms. The strikes were carried out without United Nations authorization or misunderstanding by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), raising serious legal and ethical concerns. The justification offered–preemptive self-defense–has been widely disputed by legal scholars. Article 2(4) of the UN Charter explicitly prohibits the use of force against another state’s territorial integrity. Israel’s actions, and the United States’ logistical support for them, represented not just a breach of this principle but a challenge to the integrity of the entire international system. Iran’s retaliation targeting U.S. military bases in the Gulf was calculated yet perilously close to escalating into a broader regional war. While Iranian officials claimed to avoid civilian targets, the conflict risked igniting a chain reaction across Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. It was a reminder of how fragile peace in the Middle East remains, and how little room exists for error. Parallel Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon deepened the humanitarian crisis. Civilian infrastructure was bombed, and hundreds of non-combatants, including women and children, lost their lives. These acts, condemned by human rights organizations as possible war crimes, showed blatant disregard for the principle of proportionality and distinction under international humanitarian law. The ceasefire–brokered via Trump’s unorthodox backchannel diplomacy–has indeed provided much-needed relief. Yet it also underscores the impotence of global institutions like the UN Security Council, which remained paralyzed throughout the crisis. Veto-wielding powers stymied any meaningful action, exposing the urgent need for reform within global governance structures. A particularly glaring issue is the selective application of non-proliferation norms. Iran, a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is held to rigorous standards. Israel, by contrast, operates outside this framework and refuses IAEA inspections. This double standard actively undermines global disarmament efforts. Pakistan adopted a principled stance during the crisis. It called for restraint and raised the issue in international forums. This presents a diplomatic opportunity for Iran to reconsider its regional posture. With many of its neighbors extending support in this conflict, Iran must now reciprocate by seeking normalization. This moment also presents a chance for Iran’s economic reintegration into the global community. A roadmap based on transparency, peaceful development, and regional cooperation could help stabilize the region. As the dust settles, the global community must not return to business as usual. The war revealed not only the volatility of Middle East politics but also the systemic weaknesses in enforcing international peace. The United Nations must urgently convene a global summit on conflict resolution and legal accountability. Mechanisms for early warning, neutral mediation, and binding resolutions must be strengthened without being held hostage by geopolitics. The tools for peace exist. What’s lacking is the political will to deploy them equally. If this war teaches us anything, it is that no region is immune to the consequences of global inaction, and no life is worth less than another’s. Let this ceasefire not be the end of a conflict, but the beginning of a global reckoning.