Roze TV is celebrating its 10 th birthday and ten years of its successful journey in the field of journalism. Roze News TV is the most prestigious and renowned name in the field of journalism.

Roze News TV always tried to provide the truth through its one of the most watched TV Show“Sachi Baat”, which is hosted by the Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi.

He is also known for his generous personality and always busy in charitable works for the needy people of the society. In this regard, a colorful ceremony will be held at the head office of Roze News TV and Pakistan Group of Newspapers in which eminent personalities from different walks of life will participate.

Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer Hussain will be the special guest of the ceremony. On this occasion, the birthday cake of Roze News will be cut. Various cultural programs will be presented during the ceremony

too.