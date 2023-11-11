Pakistan Stock Exchange had a positive business trend today and the 100 index crossed the all-time high of 55,000 for the first time.

In the stock exchange today, the 100 index closed at 55 thousand 391 with an increase of 1129 points.

The 100 index remained in the band of 1134 points during the business day, the high of the index today was 55 thousand 506 and the low was 54 thousand 371.

64 crore shares were traded in the Pakistan Stock Exchange today, and the value of the shares market business was 21 billion 14 crore rupees.

Apart from this, the market capitalization has increased by 132 billion rupees to 7953 billion rupees