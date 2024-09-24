That is what politics is called to reach a conclusion through mutual consultation, Shahida Rahmani

Supreme Court’s judgment on reserved seats is very important, KanwardalshadThe Election Commission is confused, a case of contempt of court may be filed against it,The Election Commission has many powers within the constitution

The Speaker of the National Assembly has also written an important letter to the Election Commission

According to our information, the Election Commission will approach the Supreme Court again after a few days

The Election Commission has an effective weapon to amend the Elections Act,

The Chief Election Commissioner is requested to implement the court’s decision

If there is any action on the Election Commission, the government will also back down

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s 70-page decision is very important,

The judgment covers all aspects, the government has no choice, Kunwar Dalshad

Pakistan is already suffering from economic difficulties and this constitutional confusion has also arisen

Some clauses in the constitutional amendments were very good, former Secretary Election Commission

The government did not have the two-thirds majority, which is why it could not deliver,

Election Commission wrote 16 letters to PTI to conduct inter-party elections,

The Election Commission is standing on its strong stand that this party did not have an election at all

It is clear in the Election Act that if intra-party elections are not held, the symbol can be withdrawn,

The Peshawar High Court has also accepted the position of the Election Commission

Leader People’s Party Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

That is what politics is called to reach a conclusion through mutual consultation,

It took more than 9 months to pass the 18th amendment,

Considering the past experiences, there is a dire need to establish a constitutional court,

Consultations are going on between all political parties and soon there will be a result

Not only in Pakistan, constitutional courts are working in many countries of the world

Despite all reservations, we want the wheel of democracy to continue,

Even at the time of 18th amendment, PPP was facing a lot of opposition

The draft is first presented in the cabinet, then in the assembly, then it comes to everyone

Government and PPP are on the same page for constitutional amendment

Consultation with everyone including Maulana Fazlur Rehman is going on, amendments will be made, Shahida Rahmani

PPP has sacrificed its generations for democracy

How to negotiate with those who spread chaos and division

Founder of PTI kept calling everyone bandits, still they should be brought to their senses

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Member of National Assembly Muhammad Bashir Khan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

It is our right to hold jalsa and we will hold jalsa every week in Punjab, Muhammad Bashir Khan

Bashir Khan will tell his workers through meetings that we are being abused

The PML-N leaders who were arrested fell ill, the founder of PTI did not go to the hospital even for a day

80% of the people of Pakistan are with Tehreek-e-Insaf and the founder of PTI, Bashir Khan

The founder of PTI is in jail, yet thousands of people come to the rally, Muhammad Basheer Khan

Name one such rally in which Nawaz Sharif or Zulfikar Bhutto were not martyred and people came out

Leader PML-N Senator Ghous Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The founder of PTI is in jail, there are many cases against him,

Ghous Niazi will come out of jail when the courts release him

We were not given the same facilities as the founder of PTI got in jail

The distinction of the democratic party is that they solve the problem through dialogue

Tehreek-e-Insaaf wants to create instability in the country