That is what politics is called to reach a conclusion through mutual consultation, Shahida Rahmani

Supreme Court’s judgment on reserved seats is very important, Kanwar Dilshad
ISLAMABAD:Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dalshad’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat program
The Election Commission is confused, a case of contempt of court may be filed against it,
The Election Commission has many powers within the constitution
The Speaker of the National Assembly has also written an important letter to the Election Commission
According to our information, the Election Commission will approach the Supreme Court again after a few days
The Election Commission has an effective weapon to amend the Elections Act,
The Chief Election Commissioner is requested to implement the court’s decision
If there is any action on the Election Commission, the government will also back down
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s 70-page decision is very important,
The judgment covers all aspects, the government has no choice, Kunwar Dalshad
Pakistan is already suffering from economic difficulties and this constitutional confusion has also arisen
Some clauses in the constitutional amendments were very good, former Secretary Election Commission
The government did not have the two-thirds majority, which is why it could not deliver,
Election Commission wrote 16 letters to PTI to conduct inter-party elections,
The Election Commission is standing on its strong stand that this party did not have an election at all
It is clear in the Election Act that if intra-party elections are not held, the symbol can be withdrawn,
The Peshawar High Court has also accepted the position of the Election Commission
Leader People’s Party Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
That is what politics is called to reach a conclusion through mutual consultation,
It took more than 9 months to pass the 18th amendment,
Considering the past experiences, there is a dire need to establish a constitutional court,
Consultations are going on between all political parties and soon there will be a result
Not only in Pakistan, constitutional courts are working in many countries of the world
Despite all reservations, we want the wheel of democracy to continue,
Even at the time of 18th amendment, PPP was facing a lot of opposition
The draft is first presented in the cabinet, then in the assembly, then it comes to everyone
Government and PPP are on the same page for constitutional amendment
Consultation with everyone including Maulana Fazlur Rehman is going on, amendments will be made, Shahida Rahmani
PPP has sacrificed its generations for democracy
How to negotiate with those who spread chaos and division
Founder of PTI kept calling everyone bandits, still they should be brought to their senses
Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Member of National Assembly Muhammad Bashir Khan’s talk in Sachi Baat program
It is our right to hold jalsa and we will hold jalsa every week in Punjab, Muhammad Bashir Khan
Bashir Khan will tell his workers through meetings that we are being abused
The PML-N leaders who were arrested fell ill, the founder of PTI did not go to the hospital even for a day
80% of the people of Pakistan are with Tehreek-e-Insaf and the founder of PTI, Bashir Khan
The founder of PTI is in jail, yet thousands of people come to the rally, Muhammad Basheer Khan
Name one such rally in which Nawaz Sharif or Zulfikar Bhutto were not martyred and people came out
Leader PML-N Senator Ghous Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
The founder of PTI is in jail, there are many cases against him,
Ghous Niazi will come out of jail when the courts release him
We were not given the same facilities as the founder of PTI got in jail
The distinction of the democratic party is that they solve the problem through dialogue
Tehreek-e-Insaaf wants to create instability in the country
