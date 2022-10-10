THAR: On Monday, Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to the Thar coal project as a “game changer” because it might enable the government to save up to $6 billion on fuel imports in the face of escalating gasoline prices in the country.

After Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company’s Phase-II commercial operations were launched, the premier visited the Thar Coal Mines Block-II and expressed his opinions (SECMC).

According to PM Shehbaz, the Thar coal mining project will spur development throughout the nation despite the skyrocketing cost of gasoline through the generation of low-cost electricity.

According to him, $24 billion was spent on the importation of liquid petroleum and gasoline. The initiative was high on the government’s agenda, the premier continued, considering the declining cost of energy production.

PM Shahbaz opened a 330 MW power plant for Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and inspected the SECMC Mine Phase-II construction site in Islamkot Tehsil, Thar.

The nation’s indigenous coal deposits, according to the premier, should have been utilised. He announced calling a conference of stakeholders on Thar coal mining for next week to talk about formalities.

The prime minister also stated that a policy framework for the coal mines project will be developed by the federal government and the Sindh government, with the goal of connecting it to other 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plants around the nation.

The price of coal, he continued, was anticipated to drop by up to $30, with prices on foreign markets falling from $67 to $44.

The prime minister said that coal-powered plants would be a financially viable option for generating energy at a cost of Rs. 10 per unit and that the coal project would help Pakistan save foreign currency while also boosting the country’s economy.