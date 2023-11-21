Australia has become the world champion of cricket for the sixth time after defeating the unbeaten and host team India by 6 wickets in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup/Photo courtesy of social media.

TikToker Hareem Shah has termed the defeat by Australia in the World Cup final as a lifelong lesson for India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to encourage the Indian players after the final defeat by Australia, in which he appreciated the good performance and hard work of the Indian team in the tournament.

While reposting this tweet, Hareem Shah satirized Modi and wrote that Modi ji! Even after so much chatting, they lost.

In another tweet, Hareem shared an edited photo of Anushka and Virat and tweeted that we thank Australia for teaching shameless Pakistani Indians a lesson of life.

Earlier, Hareem also announced to share of iPhones after India’s defeat in the World Cup.