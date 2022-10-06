At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Thailand defeated Pakistan by four wickets on Thursday morning after a back-and-forth match. This was Pakistan’s first defeat in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

According to a match report published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Thailand successfully defended its modest 117-run goal against Pakistan bowlers on the penultimate ball of the game.

In three tournament appearances, Pakistan has defeated Malaysia and Bangladesh, the defending winners, in its last two games.At the SICS tomorrow, the group will now play their bitter enemies, India.

The PCB match report stated that during Thursday’s game, which needed 16 runs from two overs, Nida Dar’s 19th over went for only six runs and she claimed the valuable scalp of Natthakan Chantham, who top-scored with a 51-ball 61 that featured five fours and two sixes.

Rosenan Kanoh hit Diana for a four on the first delivery to assist her team reach the goal with four wickets in hand with 10 runs needed from the last over.Kainat Imtiaz and Nashra Sandhu each took one wicket, while Nida, Tuba Hasan, and Nashra Sandhu each took two.

Sidra Amin earlier, after choosing to bat first, maintained her excellent tournament form, leading the way with a 64-ball 56 that included six boundaries.In 20 overs on a slow, low track, Pakistan scored 116 for 5.