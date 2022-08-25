The wake of above-average rains, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), and cloudbursts, climate change has directly impacted Pakistan, which is still reeling from the “climate-induced humanitarian crisis.”

Residents of Pakistan’s four provinces—Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab (south), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—are reportedly escaping flooding brought on by record-breaking monsoon rains, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).International organisations responded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request by deciding to provide $500 million for Pakistani aid as record monsoon rains have resulted in a “climate-induced humanitarian calamity” that has killed over 900 people since June.

According to a report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 73 deaths were reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, 710 animals perished and 82,033 homes were damaged.

Nearly 400 individuals, including 191 women, lost their lives as a result of strong monsoon rains and floods, according to the NDMA. While more than 1,000 individuals were hurt. Residents are running from floodwaters brought on by unprecedented monsoon rainfall.Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said today during a press conference that the country had so far experienced an average of 166 millimetres of rainfall in August, which was 241% above average, while its southern regions, particularly Sindh, received 784% more rain than average for the season, which was “alarming.”

She stated that the Met Office data were shocking and added that numerous provinces had seen flash floods that had destroyed bridges and communication equipment.

Sherry commented that the super flood of 2010 was nothing compared to the current inundation in the Indus River.As a result of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delaying their official trips overseas, the minister said that a national emergency had been established in the nation.

We are currently experiencing the eighth round of monsoon rains, which have brought torrential rainfall to southern Pakistan and caused widespread destruction in 23 districts of Sindh.