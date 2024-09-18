KARACHI: In the wake of increasing export activities of cotton products from Pakistan and an unprecedented decline in the overall national production of cotton, the local textile sector is likely to import more than 30 lakh bales of cotton.

According to Express News, undocumented sales of cotton by ginning factories in “raw” areas across the country and failure to provide accurate and timely information on climate change to the farmers have led to a decline in production figures for the economy. It is also facing a loss of crores of rupees. Due to the continuous decline in cotton production, Pakistan has fallen to the seventh position in the list of the world’s largest producers, from the fourth top country earlier.

According to the latest report released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, till September 15, 2024, a total of 14 lakh 34 thousand bales of gins have been delivered to the ginning factories across the country, which is 64% less than the same period last year. According to the report, ginning factories of Punjab and ginning factories of Sindh have delivered 65% and 63% less cotton during the period under review. Purchases were made, while only 400 bales of cotton have been exported this year compared to last year’s 222,000 bales.

The report states that till September 15, 2023, 614 ginning factories were operational across the country while only 302 ginning factories are operational so far this year. Chairman Cotton Gener’s Forum Ehsanul Haque told Express that after almost 8 months, the cotton crop is in the best condition due to the improvement of the weather conditions in the cotton zones of Pakistan and the crop is also safe from the whitefly, it is expected for another month. If the weather conditions remain favorable, the overall national production of cotton may improve further.

He said that after the last few years, the federal government has purchased new and advanced radars for accurate and timely weather forecasts, which is expected to improve awareness of climate change. He said that due to the overall record 72% sales tax imposed on ginning factories, some ginning factories are giving priority to the sale of undocumented cotton, which are now called ginning factories established in “raw” areas, therefore the federal The government should reduce the sales tax rate on ginning factories along with reduction in power tariff to improve revenue generation from ginning sector in the economy.

He said that according to a well-known international agency, during the past few years, Pakistan used to be the fourth largest producer of cotton in the world, after India, China and the United States, but in the last few years, Brazil and Australia Later, Pakistan had reached the sixth position, but now Turkey has secured the sixth position, as a result of which Pakistan has now reached the seventh position. He further said that in view of this situation, the federal and provincial governments should take necessary measures for more cotton cultivation so that the country’s economy can also be strengthened by strengthening the country’s agricultural economy.