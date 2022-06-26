A significant problem that needs to be addressed is the acceptance of documents coming from Pakistan and other developing nations. The Pakistani government now seems eager to join the Apostille Convention, which controls these matters.

This convention was drafted in 1960 by the Hague Conference on Private International Law. Arif Alvi, the president of Pakistan, had been asked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to approve the instrument of accession to this convention. The document has been duly approved by the president, and the Pakistani administration is now looking for the Hague to give the procedure a formal thumbs-up.

The attestation process modifications are expected to take effect in roughly six months, according to reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already been requested by the prime minister to instruct notaries throughout Pakistan on how to attest, authenticate, and legalise papers in compliance with the new process. The concerned parties in Pakistan have long demanded that the government formally ratify the Apostille Convention, as doing so would make it more difficult for public documents coming from that nation to be recognised elsewhere.

As a member of the convention, Pakistan will be able to certify documents in accordance with its rules, allowing the 122 other current members of the convention to easily access them. In contrast to documents from Pakistan, public documents from other nations were also having issues because Pakistan has not yet signed the instrument of accession and is not recognised by the convention as a valid country to approve or attest public documents in accordance with its rules.

All convention members no longer demand additional authentication after a nation joins. The global community found it difficult to validate public papers because each nation has its own system of attestation and legalisation.

A less time-consuming method makes the process relatively simpler because most operations were expensive and laborious.

Millions of Pakistanis living abroad, as well as their relatives and business partners in Pakistan and other nations, should benefit from improved document attestation procedures once Pakistan joins.

With the aid of this convention, whereby a single Apostille certificate from a qualified notary in the country of origin will suffice, many of the obstacles that historically prevented worldwide recognition of documents have been considerably reduced.

In order to promote electronic issuance and verification globally, the electronic Apostille Programme (E-App) was also developed in 2006, over 50 years after the convention’s founding. As a result of these international agreements, legal cooperation has strengthened, and it is encouraging to see that Pakistan is making progress toward improving the availability of public records.