<!-- wp:image {"width":1034,"height":683} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/1178652-tesla-1473332232\/1178652-tesla-1473332232.jpg" alt="the autopilot system allows the vehicle to automatically change lanes manage speed and brake to avoid a collision photo afp" width="1034" height="683"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Tesla Inc\u00a0top boss<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Elon Musk<\/a> said on Tuesday the electric-car maker will host its second artificial intelligence day on Aug. 19, with the company likely to expand on plans to fine-tune its self-driving technology.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/elonmusk\/status\/1526685434910212102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1526685434910212102%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2357116%2Ftesla-to-host-second-artificial-intelligence-day-in-august<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI\/software\/chip talent to join Tesla," the billionaire said in a tweet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The use of AI in self-driven cars has stirred up<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> debate around <\/a>safety issues, but Musk has often contended that such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive without human intervention or oversight, but its full self-driving (FSD) system currently requires human monitoring and is not intended to work without a driver behind the wheel.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The company held its first AI day in August last year and a<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Battery Day in September<\/a> 2020, where it talked about the future of battery technology.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Tesla AI Day #2 on Aug 19. So many cool updates!," Musk said in a tweet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Investors and analysts closely watch tech-focused events where companies dive deeper into their projects and usually provide concrete updates on targets and timelines of rollouts.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->