Former Tesla Inc staff members have filed a case against the company, accusing that its decision to conduct a “mass layoff” violated federal law because the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.

Two workers who claimed they were fired from Tesla’s gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, filed the lawsuit late Sunday in Texas. According to the lawsuit, over 500 employees were laid off at the Nevada factory.

According to the lawsuit, the workers claim the company violated federal laws on mass layoffs, which require a 60-day notice period under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. They are requesting class-action status for all former Tesla employees in the United States who were laid off without notice in May or June.

“Tesla simply informed the employees that their terminations would be effective immediately,” according to the complaint. Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit, despite the fact that it has not commented on the number of layoffs.