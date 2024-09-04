Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti stressed that terrorists in Balochistan wouldn’t get any refugee and would face the music.

Talking at the cabinet session, he reiterated that the Balochistan Assembly condemned terrorism fiercely in the wake of a surge in terrorist attacks in the province.

He highlighted that few terrorists made innocent people their soft target and made them victims of targeted killings.

Balochistan CM clarified that terrorism had no link with Baloch ethnicity, Baloch always fought wars and followed their traditions.

Sarfaraz Bugti insisted that terrorists killed Pakistanis and any Punjabi and Pashtun was not murdered by any Baloch.

He emphasized the on duty presence of provincial government secretaries in every district for better governance.

Balochistan CM announced that the government was all set to send bright students to Harvard and Oxford.

It is necessary for Baloch people to identify terrorists and nationals. He vowed to keep serving the public.