RAWALPINDI :Pakistani security forces have arrested four terrorists who infiltrated from neighbouring Afghanistan after a successful operation near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan.Security sources said on Thursday that the forces conducted an operation on Wednesday in Toba Kakri, an area near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, and arrested the terrorists. Kalashnikovs, hand grenades and other firearms were recovered from their possession, they added.

The terrorists confessed to planning a major terrorist operation in Pakistan during investigations, they said and added it was another evidence of terrorists’ infiltration into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

According to sources, in recent past, the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan gradually increased. Terrorist organisations have been receiving full support, facilitation and patronage from the Afghan Taliban, they continued.Meanwhile, an arrested terrorist identified himself as Isamuddin son of Gulshad, an Afghan national. He told investigators that he, along with three others, entered Pakistan three days ago and went to Pishin.

According to security sources, the locals played an important role in the arrest of the terrorists.