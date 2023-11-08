Over the past few days, militant attacks against police and military personnel have occurred in three provinces, resulting in the martyrdom of multiple victims. Terrorists carried out a blatant attack on a PAF installation in Mianwali, while the deadliest strike occurred in Gwadar, when 14 servicemen lost their lives. Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan were also the scene of attacks.

Four army men lost their lives in Khyber yesterday as a result of the most recent attack. A separatist Baloch group stated it was responsible for the Gwadar massacre, while a group affiliated with the outlawed TTP claimed responsibility for the Mianwali attack. Although security personnel have been the main targets of the most recent violence, the offenders come from a variety of ideological backgrounds, demonstrating the complexity of the danger matrix. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the interim communications minister for Balochistan asserted that Pakistan is being “blackmailed” by “two neighbours” through terrorism.

The minister gestured to Afghanistan and India with his fingers. It is undeniable that foreign actors may be involved; there has been ample proof in the past of the threat these hostile actors pose, particularly in the case of the capture of operatives working for external intelligence services.

It is the state's duty to thwart these efforts and safeguard the lives of security officers and civilians, even in cases where hostile foreign entities are fostering instability within Pakistan.

The fact that terrorists were able to raid the PAF installation, which is meant to be a highly guarded establishment, and target security personnel in large numbers during the most recent attacks suggests that intelligence shortcomings existed.

Security services need to look into the potential that militants are receiving information from insiders, even though there may not be any evidence of this in the most recent violent occurrences. This has happened before during terrorist attacks.

