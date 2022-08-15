The military’s media affairs division reported on Monday that a terrorist was killed by security forces while in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali region of North Waziristan tribal province.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claims that the forces’ IBO in the region resulted in a fierce gunfight between the military and militants.

The ISPR continued, “As a result, one terrorist was slain, and weapons and ammo were also confiscated from his possession.”

According to the statement, the terrorist continued to actively engage in terror attacks against security personnel and the murder of unarmed civilians.In North Waziristan, “he was also implicated in the deliberate death of Qari Sami, a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl.”

According to the military, the locals “appreciated the operation and offered their full backing to eliminate the threat of terrorism from the area.”

In Lower Dir on Sunday, a Pakistani Army soldier chose martyrdom as militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased their attacks on security personnel.

On the same day, two army soldiers were also killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Harnai, Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, on late Saturday night, terrorists opened fire on a security forces station in Harnai’s Khost neighbourhood. The attack was successfully repelled by soldiers, but two of them lost their lives in the ensuing gunfire.