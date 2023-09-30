Incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi – Another heinous attempt to spread unrest in Pakistan.

• Innocent lives were lost during terrorist attack on Milad-ul-Nabi procession in Mastung, Balochistan.

• The DSP and his Force who were martyred in the Mastung incident by sacrificing their lives are reflective of the fact that the law enforcement agencies will never hesitate in making any sacrifice for the safety of the people of Pakistan.

• Terrorism Incidents like Mastung cannot unnerve the resolve of the Pakistani nation and Security Forces.

• People of Mastung have displayed an unprecedented spirit of brotherhood and unity in extending all sort of help including blood donations and other services to injured people..

• Police made it possible to avoid a major loss through their vigilance by foiling suicide attack at the mosque in Hangu. They did it with unprecedented courage and bravery.

• Four security personnel were martyred as a result of a terrorist attack in Zhob’s Sambaza area.

• Those who targeted innocent civilian and innocent Muslims on the holy occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi can neither be Muslims nor Pakistanis.

• Our eternal enemy, who is always looking to harm Pakistan, wants to distract us and the world from its internal and external problems by doing such terrorist incidents.

• Recently, Indian Govt and RAW have been found directly involved in killing Sikhs in Canada, due to which they are being called a terrorist state in the world and are under extreme pressure.

•The Indian Twitter (X) account has claimed that India has paid in the same coin by killing ‘DSP for DSP’. This confession validates Indian policy of perpetrating terrorism across the globe.

• It cannot be ignored that India has financed TTP and Daesh for terrorism and spreading unrest in Pakistan.

• Pakistan has already given irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan to the world. RAW Agent Kulbhushan Yadav has been caught red-handed fomenting terrorism in Balochistan.

• *We must remember. TTP, ISIS and BLA terrorists are tools of the enemy and operate from Afghanistan and do not miss any opportunity to do any nefarious work for financial gains. *

• We should have no doubt that our eternal enemy is directly or indirectly behind these anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan activities.

• The epicentre of these acts of terrorism is also found in Afghanistan which is continuously being used against Pakistan. These incidents vindicate Pakistan’s position that Afghanistan has consistently been a sanctuary for the anti-Pakistani TTP and ISIS terrorist outfits.

• The time has come to ensure the eviction of illegal Afghan refugees in Pakistan as terrorists and criminal elements hide among these illegal immigrants and attack innocent people of Pakistan.

• This nexus of Afghanistan and India is a major cause of unrest in Pakistan.

• In the context of these incidents, it is necessary that as always people of Pakistan stand side by side with the security forces and provide assistance in identification of these hostile elements to facilitate their elimination by the security forces.