KARAK – Police on Saturday night thwarted terrorist attacks on two police stations and a Sui gas office, Dunya News reported.According to Karak DPO Shahbaz Elahi, in the shootouts, a security personnel was martyred and a terrorist killed. He said the militants attacked two police stations – Takt Nasrati Police Station and Khuram Police Station.

The militants were equipped with heavy weapons. Police foiled their attacks with timely befitting response and killed a terrorist, the DPO said.

In an attack on Sui gas office, a security personnel was martyred. The attackers had also taken a security personnel hostage, who was later rescued by the law enforcers.

Police have stepped up security in Karak. The situation is in control. A search operation has been launched to hunt terrorists who fled towards mountains, the police officer said.