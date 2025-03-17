PESHAWAR :Terrorist attacks on three police stations or posts in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were successfully thwarted due to timely action by the security personnel. A group of 10 to 15 terrorists attempted to attack the Gambila police station in Lakki Marwat, where a befitting retaliatory response forced them to flee the scene.

DPO Jawad Ishaq said a major attack was foiled by taking timely action, adding that the terrorists managed to escape using heavy weapons. A group of militants attacked a police post in Malazai area of Peshawar with a hand grenade while another attack was carried out in Khyber, where terrorists opened fired on police post near Bypass Road.

Two policemen suffer bullet wounds in the attack while the terrorists managed to flee despite getting injured in retaliatory firing. The injured policemen have been shifted to hospital for treatment.