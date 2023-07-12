A group of terrorists attacked Zhob Garrison in North Balochistan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), the terrorists tried to enter the Zhob Garrison, where the soldiers on duty stopped the attempt of the terrorists.

According to ISPR, 4 soldiers were martyred and 3 terrorists were killed in the fierce exchange of fire between forces and terrorists.

According to the ISPR, 5 security personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists, while a clearance operation is underway in the area to nab the other 2 terrorists.

ISPR says that the security forces are determined to thwart every heinous attempt to destroy the peace of Balochistan.