Four police officers, including Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, were killed and six others were injured in a terrorist attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat on Thursday.

A police spokesman claimed that after terrorists attacked the Lakki Marwat Saddar Police Station, the police and the attackers engaged in a fierce firefight.

As soon as DSP Mohmand learned of the attack, he and his squad headed out to help the troubled officers at the police station.

However, a remote-control detonation struck the DSP’s car as it approached the Pirwala Morr. Three of DSP Mohmand’s shooters were also killed in the explosion.

Cops Karamat, Waqar, and Ali Marjan joined DSP Mohmand in choosing death.

On the other hand, the assault on the police station resulted in the injuries of six officers. Head Constable Farooq, Constable Gultiaz, Amanatullah, Asghar, Sardar Ali, and Arif were among the officers who suffered injuries.

The terrorist escaped after the attack, according to the spokesperson, and a search operation was started to find the militants.

Funeral prayers offered

Senior police officers and local leaders attended funeral prayers for the martyred cops that were held at the Lakki Marwat Police Lines.

“Police sacrifices are unforgettable”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his profound sadness and grief over the attack’s martyrdom of four police officers after it occurred.

The sacrifices made by police personnel in the fight against terrorism, according to PM Shehbaz in a tweet on Thursday, are immeasurable.

The PM prayed that Allah, the Almighty, would grant the martyrs a home in paradise and the injured a quick recovery.