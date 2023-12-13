Aside from economic and political turmoil, the country’s high rate of terrorist attacks—which mostly targeted civilian and military security personnel—will be remembered for the year that just ended. Unfortunately, Monday and early Tuesday saw three different attacks in the Dera Ismail Khan district of KP, serving as a reminder of the ferocity that militants are capable of.

The deadliest attack, according to ISPR, happened in the Daraban region when terrorists crashed a car full of explosives into a military checkpoint and then detonated a suicide bomber. Six terrorists are reported to have been killed in the attack, along with at least 23 troops who lost their lives.Two more battles were fought in the regions of Darazinda and Kulachi, respectively, which claimed the lives of many terrorists and two more soldiers as martyrs. The mysterious Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, thought to be an alias for the outlawed TTP, has claimed responsibility for the Daraban attack, which has resulted in the greatest number of troops lost in a single attack this year.

The areas closest to Punjab and Balochistan, as well as D.I. Khan and surrounding KP districts, have experienced the highest rate of militant activity this year. The attacks on the Mianwali air base in November and the Zhob garrison in July, both thought to have been carried out by TJP, happened in the same area, while numerous other fatal events in D.I.In contrast to the terrorist campaigns that took place ten years ago, the militants appear to have modified their strategies. They have decided to target military and police personnel instead of launching attacks on civilians in the cities. As a result, the death rate among security personnel is uncomfortably high.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies reports that, as of November, there had been about 600 militant attacks in Pakistan, accounting for close to 900 fatalities. According to reports, there has been an 81 percent increase in attacks since 2022.

Although the circumstances are dire, the task at hand needs to be taken on head-on. The time for decisive action has arrived because terrorist attacks have claimed far too many lives, especially those of our valiant security personnel. Additionally, there will soon be an election, and the democratic process cannot be obstructed by terrorists.

As a result, the security establishment and the caretaker government need to take a firm stance against the threat posed by terrorism. Since the majority of the recent attacks have been concentrated in a single area, as was previously mentioned, targeted action in this specific region is necessary to either neutralize or capture militants.

If this isn’t done, it might be necessary to conduct more extensive military operations, which would cause the displacement of civilian populations. Moreover, even though handling it could be challenging