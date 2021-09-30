ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said terrorism was a major threat to Pakistan’s stability, as Post-9/11 policies in Afghanistan had led to terrorism in the country.

The NSA was addressing the special session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue held here at NUST University on the situation in Afghanistan, said a media release.

NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf during his address presented a historical perspective on Afghanistan issue. He underscored that the world should learn from the mistakes of the past.

“Pakistan has always strived for peace and stability in Afghanistan and there are no two opinions on this,” Dr Moeed Yusuf said. He vowed that Pakistan wanted a stable Afghanistan.