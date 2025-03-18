Political parties should be on the same page for the betterment of the country, says SK Niazi We want the country to move towards improvement, says Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and chairman Roze news SK Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat Good things also happen in meetings Terrorism is resurging in the country, It is a good thing to call a meeting PTI should have attended this meeting, Terrorists are benefiting from our fight among ourselves, We have to think about the country first, Major accidents are happening in the country, No one should resort to political tension.They neglect the country, which causes harm to the country,

This is the country, we are all of us, Our relations with Afghanistan are not good, Our relations with Afghanistan should improve, says Terrorism has reached its peak in the country, Army Chief spoke for 50 minutes, Army Chief gave a very good speech today, PTI is the biggest party in the country, Political parties should be on the same page for the betterment of the country, Let’s all come together for the betterment of the country,

Terrorism had decreased during our era, This founder is not presenting PTI on video link, We strongly condemn the attack on Jaffar Express, PTI is currently the largest political party in Pakistan, They are only busy arresting PTI workers, Azhar Siddique These founders are not allowing me to meet PTI, Azhar Siddique This founder of PTI should have made us meet him through video link, Azhar Siddique We brought people together, not separated them, Azhar Siddique We want the country to move towards improvement,

says Azhar Siddique The government did not talk seriously to invite us to the meeting, Azhar Siddique Our leadership has been undermined, says Azhar Siddique They did not arrange a meeting with our founder PTI, Azhar Siddique The current government does not know politics, Azhar Siddique They have marginalized the opposition, says Azhar Siddique They did this deliberately, Azhar Siddique We all have to learn from the mistakes of the past, Azhar Siddique We have to take the country forward, Azhar Siddique We have to improve relations with Afghanistan, Azhar Siddique ..

Defense Analyst Brigadier (Retd) Masood Ahmed Khan Terrorism has resurfaced in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan When the Taliban came back, terrorism raised its head, Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan Taliban released from prisons, Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmad Khan Their reappearance has increased the number of suicide attacks, Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan said.

The situation in Afghanistan is also not good,

Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan Differences are also emerging within the Haqqani Group, says Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan The situation in Afghanistan will not remain under their control, Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan I am seeing an atmosphere of chaos in Afghanistan, Brigadier (retd) Masood Ahmed Khan