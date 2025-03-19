They should have made us meet the founder of PTI, Faisal Chaudhry The situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently critical, says Jan Buledi

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that It was a good thing to have the meeting yesterday, SK Niazi All parties should have participated in this meeting Terrorism incidents are increasing, says SK Niazi Corruption is on the rise in Balochistan. We issued a report on the missing person and notice was taken, SK Niazi .Similar situations are still occurring Army has made great sacrifices in Balochistan This is the first time Asif Ali Zardari has visited Quetta since this government was formed Corruption is at its peak in Balochistan.

Terrorism is everyone’s problem, Faisal Chaudhry They should have made us meet the founder of PTI, They did not arrange for us to meet the founder of PTI, They would have arranged our meeting through video link, We all have to unite against terrorism, Faisal Chaudhry Do not make the country an experiment again and again, Yesterday, Ali Amin Gandapur said in the meeting that our leadership is being kept in jail, PTI is ready for a better future for Pakistan The abuses against PTI should be redressed,

Missing persons have become a problem in every household, Our friends in Balochistan are not satisfied with the situation there, Balochistan should be given funds, Balochistan issue should be resolved, Faisal Chaudhry Power is not the solution to any problem, There is no such thing as a constitution in the country, We condemned the Jaffer Express incident, All of them are trying to pin PTI to the wall, Founder of PTI lives in the hearts of the people, Citizens should be given fundamental rights, Faisal Chaudhry The country is on fire,We have to discuss the Balochistan issue, If there is a meeting again, I will go to meet the founder of PTI,

Terrorists carry out operations in Pakistan and then go to Afghanistan,This issue is too much, Everyone must unite and face terrorism, No one can do anything alone, let’s all unite, PTI did not attend yesterday’s meeting, says There are cases against the founder of PTI, they will be released through the court, Yesterday’s meeting was not about any caste, it was for the betterment of Pakistan, attended yesterday’s National Party meeting We all have to look into our own pockets, They are facing corruption now, while PTI people have not faced any, PTI members were invited to yesterday’s meeting but they did not come, Cases are being filed against PTI founder, PTI members should explain the reason for not coming to tomorrow’s meeting,

The situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently critical, says Jan BulediBalochistan issue should not be viewed as a single issue, says Jan Buledi The issues of the people of Balochistan must be understood and resolved, says Jan Buledi No problem is solved by force, John Buledi There are many problems in Balochistan, including unemployment, says Jan Buledi Problems are not solved by force, says Jaan Buledi They have to earn the trust of the people of Balochistan, Jan Buledi Missing persons are a huge problem in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Jan Buledi We have to move forward by solving this problem, There is a PPP government in Balochistan but it is abandoned,

There are unemployment, agricultural and other problems in Balochistan, Corruption is all over Pakistan, The highest corruption is in Balochistan, All parties have walled off Balochistan, says Jan Buledi Balochistan MNAs should be taken into confidence, says Jan Buledi PTI was missed in yesterday’s meeting, We have to take everyone’s opinion into account when we held the meeting so quicklySenator John Buledi: I don’t know what the reasons were for not attending the PTI meeting PTI members should have come to yesterday’s meeting, Problems are solved only through dialogue No one can be persuaded by force, We must find solutions to Balochistan’s problems, The situation in Balochistan is not getting better, They have to earn the trust of the people of Balochistan, Talk to these people and solve their problems,