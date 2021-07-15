ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that terrorism cannot be ruled out in the Dasu bus incident in which 12 people including 9 Chinese engineers were killed yesterday as traces of explosives had now been found, suggesting it a terror activity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry posted a tweet on Thursday. He said initial investigations into the Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives, and terrorism cannot be ruled out.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally supervising all developments in this regard. Government is in close coordination with the Chinese embassy and we are committed to fight the menace of terrorism together, he concluded.

The China state-affiliated media CGTN tweeted on Thursday that China will dispatch a task force to Pakistan to jointly investigate the deadly blast that killed multiple Chinese and urged the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of the Chinese personnel and the security of the projects there, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Nine Chinese workers were among 12 people killed on Wednesday when a blast on a bus sent it careening down a ravine in Kohistan.

While Pakistani officials said the nature of the blast was under investigation, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said its nationals had come under “attack”. The Chinese workers were going to the site area from Barseen in the morning when the blast occurred and wrecked the vehicle.