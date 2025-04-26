A powerful explosion at Iran’s Rajai port injured more than 500 people, of whom 4 were confirmed dead.

According to the international news agency, the horrific explosion took place in an office attached to the Shaheed Rajai port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

After the explosion, a fire broke out in a part of the port. Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances can be seen leaving the scene.

Rescue operations are ongoing. According to conflicting reports, the number of injured in the explosion has exceeded 500.

Initially, 4 deaths were confirmed, but there are fears that the death toll will increase.

The intensity of the explosion was so great that the windows of buildings located several kilometers away were broken and earthquake-like tremors were felt in several areas.

Police say that the causes of the explosion are still unknown. Investigations are underway in this regard.

This is the latest news. More details about the incident are being collected.