The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with David Lammy, the newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Mr. David Lammy on his appointment as the British Foreign Secretary. He expressed the hope that the new government in the United Kingdom would continue the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK ties.

The two Ministers lauded the positive contributions of British Pakistanis towards reinforcing the cordial relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with the United Kingdom including in the context of the Commonwealth. He said he looked forward to working with Foreign Secretary Lammy on tackling climate change, creating opportunities for young people, and boosting trade and investment.

The two Ministers agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation and to remain engaged in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October.