Telenor sold 100 % shares to PTCL. Experts say telecom companies are leaving Pakistan because businesses do not run on a charity basis.

Experts said that the purpose of the business is to make a profit, when the profit is shrunk, the business does not remain.

Experts say something has been basically wrong that has forced telecom companies to collect capital from Pakistan.

It is to be noted that according to the information submitted by the PTCL on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Telenor Pakistan was given a bid of Rs 108 billion for the purchase of Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan has 1.5 million subscribers in Pakistan, the company has earned Rs 112 billion in 12 months by September.

With the completion of the purchase, PTCL will be a mobile, fixed, and microfinance services provider to the PTCL.

It should be noted that Easy Money has also stated that our operations will continue as usual, Telenor Micro Finance Bank and its flagship program are not part of the sale of Easy Money.