<!-- wp:image {"id":100531,"width":1024,"height":573,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-367.jpeg" alt="Syed Aminul Haque (@SyedAminulHaque) \/ Twitter" class="wp-image-100531" width="1024" height="573"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Federal Minister<\/a> for Information Technology and Telecomm\u00adu\u00adnication Syed Aminul Haque has said that the telecom sector needed to upgrade its infrastructure to improve the quality of its services in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Talking to a delegation of Telenor, a Norwegian state-owned multinational telecommunications company, led by its executive vice president Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, the minister said the telecom companies should upgrade their infrastructure in the country in general and urban areas in particular.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mr Haque noted that the IT ministry was providing 90 to 95 per cent subsidy for providing mobile and broadband services to un-served and under-served areas of the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said that enhancing digitalisation demanded addressing<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> public grievances a<\/a>nd expanding networking.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said his ministry was actively working to remove all obstacles hindering development of telecom sector in the country so that Digital Pakistan Vision could become a reality.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said his ministry was working hard to reduce taxes on the telecom sector besides working to resolve issues related to the banking sector.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cDigital world needs innovation in all fields including e-commerce ... without it, no one can compete with rapidly growing demands of the market,\u201d Mr Haque said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAs a record number of mobile phones and broadband subscribers grow in the country, so does the quality of services. Similarly, the digital world requires innovation in all areas, including e-commerce and day-to-day routines,\u201d the minister said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rostrup said Telenor had a commitment to be a key partner in Pakistan\u2019s digital journey.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cTelenor is committed to supporting Pakistan in its next stage of digital growth. Together, we must incorporate new technologies to bridge the digital and connectivity divide in the country,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said digital growth not only ensured sustainable <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">long-term growth<\/a>, but a future-ready inclusive society that met the digital needs of the people and businesses.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Wahab said that connectivity was the backbone of advancing society. \u201cWe are taking steps on a daily basis to improve Telenor services in the country.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->