A petition for contempt of court was filed in the Supreme Court against PTI’s Information Secretary Rauf Hasan and Spokesman Shoaib Shaheen

Mian Dawood Advocate filed a contempt of court petition against PTI Information Secretary Rauf Hassan and Spokesperson Shoaib Shaheen in the Supreme Court for scandalizing the judiciary and judges by Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Rauf Hasan and Shoaib Shaheen have been made parties in the contempt petition filed by Mian Dawood Advocate in the Supreme Court Islamabad. Transcripts of insulting interviews of Rauf Hassan and Shoaib Shaheen are also attached to the petition.

According to advocate Mian Dawood, Tehreek-e-Insaf is scandalizing the judiciary under a systematic campaign, while Rauf Hassan and Shoaib Shaheen are scandalizing the judges under a criminal scheme. Who is

According to the petitioner, calling Chief Justice Islamabad High Court a tout is scandalizing the judiciary.

Advocate Mian Dawood Advocate took the position in the application that the statements of both the leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf are a violation of Article 204 of the Constitution, Tehreek-e-Insaf is destroying people’s trust in the judiciary under the criminal plan, the Supreme Court recognized against Imran Khan. Imran Khan and PTI leaders have not taken the action on the contempt of court case, if Imran Khan had been punished in the contempt of court case, this situation would not have happened today.

The petitioner requested that in the past the Supreme Court should punish the politicians for scandalizing the judges, and in the light of the Supreme Court’s decisions, contempt of court action should be taken against Rauf Hasan and Shoaib Shaheen.