At a well-known beach in Florida, a teenager who was rescued from a shark's jaws lost a portion of her leg. The affected girl was reportedly scalloping off the coast when a shark that was around 9 feet long bit her. But as the New York Post reported, her brother frantically leaped in and beat the shark until it let go of the bleeding girl. 

The girl's father, Shane Bethea, said on Facebook that Addison was bitten by a shark on June 30 at Keaton beach. She was bitten by the shark once before it struck her right thigh twice. It refused to release itself despite her attempts to pound it and poke it in the eyes "He composed. The teen was subsequently given immediate care on the beach before being sent to a hospital 80 miles away. She underwent surgery, but officials told the publication that she lost a piece of her leg. But according to a local media station, the girl is probably going to make it through the wound.

Florida, which is home to 40% of all shark attacks worldwide, is reportedly a frequent target.