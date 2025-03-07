ISLAMABAD: The ongoing technical level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review mission for the next tranche of one billion dollars have been completed, while the second phase of policy level talks will begin on Monday.

According to sources, the first phase of talks between Pakistan and the IMF mission has been completed. During the technical level talks, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representative met the mission on Friday, in which she was briefed on the economic measures taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government representative was briefed on the agricultural income tax legislation enacted by the provincial government.

According to sources, a briefing was given on measures to increase revenue at the provincial level. In addition, issues related to increasing the performance of government officials were also reviewed in the talks and measures to improve governance were also reviewed in detail.

The first phase of technical level talks with the IMF mission has been completed and now the second phase of policy level talks for the economic review will begin on Monday.