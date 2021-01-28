Durban: Pakistan women’s team captain Javeria Khan has shown full belief in her side going into the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 but fought hard in the first two matches, losing by just three and 13 runs. Javeria is hopeful of overcoming the mistakes in the shorter format.

“Team is well equipped to challenge the hosts in their conditions. It is a new series and presents us an opportunity to bounce back on the tour,” she said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“We have some exciting cricketers in our ranks who can leave a mark and they are eager to make the most of this series,” she maintained.

“All-rounders Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz have been in good form and their ability to hit the ball hard and contribute with the ball in the crucial middle overs provide good balance to the side,” she added.

The 32-year-old Javeria praised Diana Baig while showed confidence in other bowlers’ temperament. “Diana Baig turned out to be the most successful bowler in the ODI series, which is a good sign for us and the presence of Aiman Anwar provides depth to our pace bowling department,” she added.

“We have impressive spinners in Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal and I have no doubts that these players will raise their hands when the situation demands from them.”

Javeria admitted that the batsmen were exposed to the conditions. “We played good cricket in chunks but squandered opportunities to grab the game. We needed our batters to provide us solid starts, which was not the case, and we unfortunately also let go of crucial chances while fielding.

“Batting in South Africa can be difficult. That our batters have been exposed to these conditions and have played three matches at the venue where we will be playing the T20I series, I am hopeful they will respond to the demands of the matches in T20I series accordingly.”The T20I series commences from tomorrow at Kingsmead, Durban.

Javeria Khan (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah