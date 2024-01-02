Karachi: The team management has announced the national team for the Sydney Test with Australia.

Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped in the Sydney Test and opener Sime Ayub will debut in his place.

Captain Shaun Masood, Saeem Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, and Aamir Jamal have been included in the playing XI for the Sydney Test.

Apart from this, Shaheen Afridi has not been made a part of the playing XI for the Sydney Test.

Sources say that Shaheen Afridi has been rested to reduce the workload.

In the series of three Test matches between Pakistan and Australia, the host team has a decisive advantage of two zero.