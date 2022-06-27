ISLAMABAD: Teachers at institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have called for a 150 percent education allowance to be provided, on par with the executive stipend that the federal cabinet has authorised in principle for executives of Ministries/Divisions.

An official source claims that employees of the Federal Secretariat already receive a special allowance of 20% that was not provided to those of the linked departments. Employees of numerous additional institutions, including as the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue, and Naya Pakistan Housing, are given specific benefits and incentives.

Employees of the Supreme Court, High Courts, Judicial Academy, Pakistan Law Commission, Banking Tribunals, etc. are eligible for the judicial allowance. The personnel and doctors at PIMS, Poly Clinic, and NIRM are paid non-practicing allowances, special health care allowances, and health risk allowances, among other benefits. In a same vein, Accountant General Pakistan Revenue officials receive 20% greater pay than the education department.



“Irrational decisions have been taken to offer special allowances to the specific departments through executive orders while neglecting the other departments, rather than building a proper compensation structure for all the employees.”like education who receive a meagre raise in the annual budget,” said Dr. Rahima Rehman, president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA).