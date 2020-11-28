The smartphone industry is consistently growing and there are multiple manufacturers in the market. Presently, TCL is not a very popular name when it comes to smartphones. However, this company is not a newbie in the smartphone business. According to recent reports, the company is preparing another 5G smartphone. According to the first details of this device, the company names this device, TCL 20 5G. This smartphone will be the successor to the TCL 10 5G which was released back in July.

However, the first information on this phone does not seem like it is an upgrade. The model number (T781) and specs suggest that this device is a mid-range smartphone. According to recent leaks, this device will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 SoC under the hood. This is a low-end mid-range chip.

On the front, we will have a 6.67-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution . It uses a center punch-hole 8MP camera. Looking at the images, the punch-hole is quite small which is in line with current trends. For the fingerprint sensor, TCL 20 5G comes with a side fingerprint sensor which is embedded with the power button. In addition to the fingerprint sensor/power button, we also have the volume rockers on the right side. On the left, we have the Google Assistant button as well as the SIM card/microSD Card slot.