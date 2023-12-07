The year 2023 has proved to be very successful for American singer Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old singer’s record-breaking Eras World Tour made her a billionaire.

Now the well-known American magazine Time magazine has declared Taylor Swift as the best personality of 2023 (Person of the Year).

Since 1927, Time Magazine’s official X account has posted a magazine cover featuring Taylor Swift as Person of the Year.

Speaking to the magazine, Taylor Swift said that she feels much happier and prouder and considers herself more creatively free and fulfilled.

Time magazine shortlisted Barbie, Britain’s King Charles Swim, Donald Trump’s prosecutors, and others for Person of the Year, but the honor went to Taylor Swift.

Earlier, Taylor Swift was awarded the same honor by People magazine while Forbes named her as the most powerful woman in media and entertainment.

He was also named Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide.

The film released on his Eras tour also grossed around $250 million worldwide