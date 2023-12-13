Hollywood singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez participated in an event in America for the aid of Gaza.

Photos of American showbiz stars attending a fund-raising event for Gaza at Arab-American comedian Rami Youssef’s comedy club in New York are going viral on social media.

Rami Youssef said that the proceeds of the event will be donated to aid activities in the besieged Gaza area.

According to the report, other showbiz stars from America also participated in the event.

According to Arab media, American singer and actress Selena Gomez faced severe backlash for refusing to talk about the ongoing war in Gaza, after which she decided to stay away from social media for some time because of the situation in Gaza. What was the decision?

Photo: American Media

In a post on Instagram, Selena Gomez said, “I am not able to save people from cruelty and pain. It breaks my heart to see innocent people being killed. I wish I could change the world but with a post like this.” It won’t happen.

It should be noted that only 13 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza are operational due to Israeli attacks since October 7.

The heavy bombardment of the Israeli army continues, in which another 200 Palestinians were martyred, the total number of martyrs has reached 18 thousand 200, and more than 50 thousand are injured.