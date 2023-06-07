New York: Famous American singer Taylor Swift was swallowed by a bee during her performance on stage.

A video of singer Taylor Swift going viral on social media, in which she tells the audience that she has a fly in her mouth.

The singer suddenly stops while performing on stage and tries to remove the fly from her mouth, but when the fly does not come out, she swallows it.

Taylor jokingly told fans that she swallowed a bee and it was delicious, but she’s fine now.

Meanwhile, the audience in the concert kept laughing and the singer was also forced to laugh.

Taylor’s video is also going viral on social media and her fans are making interesting comments on this video.