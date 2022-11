LAHORE: After a protracted illness, well-known commercial theatre comic Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday.The actor’s brother confirmed his passing.

It is important to note that the theatre comedian’s condition deteriorated, and he was eventually put on a ventilator.

The comedian’s Tariq Teddy condition deteriorated, according to doctors at PKLI Hospital, as liver infections rose. Doctors also revealed that 70% of his liver had stopped functioning.