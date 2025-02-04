ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday Pakistan remained incomplete until people of Kashmir are granted the right to self-determination. Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry emphasised that the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, to express solidarity with the people of illegally occupied Kashmir.

He highlighted that severe human rights violations were being committed in the occupied Kashmir, adding that hundreds of thousands Kashmiris had been martyred during the freedom struggle. “Kashmiri people are striving for their right to self-determination and Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against Indian atrocities,” he said.

He said Pakistan was waiting for the international community to take action against the atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.