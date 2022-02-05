Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Saturday that the Pakistani rupee has started to gain ground against the US dollar after the release of the $1 billion tranches by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking in Beijing, Tarin said the rupee will continue to appreciate against the greenback. He added that he had been saying from the very beginning that there will be appreciation in the value of the Pakistani rupee.

The minister said he had warned “speculators and hoarders” that the rupee will move upward and “I am saying this again that the rupee will move [upward] again”. They should keep faith in their “own rupee”, he added.