ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured support for Canadian investors who are interested in wind-power generation, power transmission system and mining sector in Pakistan.

During a meeting with High Commissioner of Canada for Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, who called on him on Monday, the minister stressed the need for further strengthening business and economic linkages between the two countries.

He said that Canada is one of the major development partners of Pakistan, adding Islamabad has long-standing and multidimensional ties with Ottawa.

Extending a warm welcome to the Canadian high commissioner, the finance minister said that Canada has a large number of Pakistani diaspora and people to people contacts contribute an important component of the bilateral relations. He briefed the high commissioner about the recent economic developments and initiatives, saying that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the current government.

He further said that in addition to these, the government would promote agriculture, housing and the SME sector while Kamyab Pakistan Programme would be its signature project.

The minister added that for inclusive and sustainable growth, the government is preparing various short, medium and long term plans in 14 priority areas and it is his firm belief that these plans would bring about a turnaround of the economy and establish it on a more sound footing.

The Canadian high commissioner, on the occasion, thanked the minister for his time and informed him that the Canadian business community sees great investment potential in wind-power generation, power transmission systems as well as the mining sector in Pakistan. She stated that the government’s support in these areas would attract Canadian investors to bring their businesses to Pakistan.

The finance minister assured the High Commissioner of his support for attracting investment in Pakistan, saying the Canadian investors will be fully facilitated in the country.

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured support for Canadian investors who are interested in wind-power generation, power transmission system and mining sector in Pakistan.

During a meeting with High Commissioner of Canada for Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, who called on him on Monday, the minister stressed the need for further strengthening business and economic linkages between the two countries.

He said that Canada is one of the major development partners of Pakistan, adding Islamabad has long-standing and multidimensional ties with Ottawa.

Extending a warm welcome to the Canadian high commissioner, the finance minister said that Canada has a large number of Pakistani diaspora and people to people contacts contribute an important component of the bilateral relations. He briefed the high commissioner about the recent economic developments and initiatives, saying that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the current government.

He further said that in addition to these, the government would promote agriculture, housing and the SME sector while Kamyab Pakistan Programme would be its signature project.

The minister added that for inclusive and sustainable growth, the government is preparing various short, medium and long term plans in 14 priority areas and it is his firm belief that these plans would bring about a turnaround of the economy and establish it on a more sound footing.

The Canadian high commissioner, on the occasion, thanked the minister for his time and informed him that the Canadian business community sees great investment potential in wind-power generation, power transmission systems as well as the mining sector in Pakistan. She stated that the government’s support in these areas would attract Canadian investors to bring their businesses to Pakistan.

The finance minister assured the High Commissioner of his support for attracting investment in Pakistan, saying the Canadian investors will be fully facilitated in the country.