Ottawa: After the United States imposed additional tariffs on Canadian imports, Canada has also retaliated by announcing a 25 percent tariff on American goods.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that additional trade duties will be imposed on $155 billion of American products and they will remain in place until the United States removes its tariffs.

He added that the United States is waging a trade war with Canada on the one hand and talking about better relations with Russia on the other, which is a double standard.

Canada has decided to raise the matter in the World Trade Organization (WTO), so that the US actions can be challenged in accordance with international law.

On the other hand, talks are underway between American and Canadian officials to reduce or completely eliminate the tariffs imposed by President Trump. According to American media, there is also a possibility of a trade agreement between the two countries.

Justin Trudeau, in a message to the US President, said that we should work for shared prosperity in North America, not engage in a trade war that would benefit our rival countries.