The nation should take advantage of the recent mob attack on Christians in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala neighbourhood to look inward, accurately diagnose the illness, and eradicate the cancer of extremism from society.

This is not the first time that vested interests have taken advantage of unrestrained religious fervour, and unless there is a serious reckoning, it won’t be the last either.

In Pakistan, far too many Muslims and non-Muslims have experienced the fury of the mob due to unfounded accusations of blasphemy. Many of the occurrences have been linked to personal grudges or plots to seize property, while many people have not survived to tell the tale. Blasphemous text has been allegedly written or forwarded by illiterate and mentally challenged people, and baseless rumours of disrespect for religion have been the cause of violent riots.

However, Pakistan is not the only country where religious fundamentalism is growing. The shock troopers of Hindutva have also unleashed violence on Muslims and other minorities right next door in India.

In India under the Sangh Parivar, Hindutva has evolved from a fringe movement to the official narrative since the Babri Masjid’s destruction, which served as a foreshadowing event.

This specific type of religious fundamentalism seems to be a South Asian oddity. Other Muslim countries do practise prejudice against minorities, but Pakistan stands apart from the rest.

In Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, etc. – nations that are no less Muslim than Pakistan — one does not frequently read about public lynchings and ferocious mobs rioting to exact revenge for alleged blasphemy.

This can be as a result of the fact that in these nations, the government does not permit vigilante organisations or self-styled guardians of faith to incite mobs and turn them loose on helpless victims.

Things are different in Pakistan. Because of poverty and poor literacy rates, the general populace has been made vulnerable to the emotional appeal of such nefarious religious fanatics for decades.