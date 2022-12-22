As per Attaullah Tarar, the Punjab governor may de-notify the chief minister if the province parliament does not give its vote of confidence in him. Tarar is the special assistant to the prime minister for interior and legal affairs.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday evening outside the governor’s residence, he claimed that the decision to remove Pervaiz Elahi from the Chief Minister Office was one that was solely at the governor’s discretion.

According to him, the governor may utilise his authority to take action against the chief minister if the constitution is violated.

He claimed that Pervaiz Elahi had been requested by the governor of Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, to secure a vote of confidence from the house on the basis of good cause.

As per Tarar, events like the abrupt removal of a minister, the resignation of MPAs, and the appointment of new ministers without the approval of the PTI party chairman demonstrated that Pervaiz Elahi had lost the support of the house.

He claimed that the governor had thus far demonstrated his modesty. Pervaiz Elahi, according to him, was no longer the province’s chief minister in terms of morality, the constitution, and the law.

He responded that there were significant differences between the Manzoor Watto case and the current chief ministership in response to a question. Pervaiz Elahi lacked the backing of 186 assembly members, according to Tarar, who said that if he had the necessary number of votes, he would have won the vote of confidence.